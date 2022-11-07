Remembrance Sunday ceremony in Wigan township to go ahead despite cenotaph damage from a car crash

The memorial to the fallen of Standish was hit by an out-of-control car on Sunday October 30.

Thankfully the driver of the black Audi escaped without serious injury and no-one else came to any harm in the lunchtime collision on High Street.

But the vehicle had ploughed through a low wall surrounding the monument and then banged into the main structure.

Standish War Memorial on High Street will undergo repairs

The impact moved the memorial off the centre of its plinth and Wigan Council is awaiting construction advice on how to address this without causing it further damage.

The barrier stonework and railings have been taken away for repair and temporary fencing has been installed.

Last Friday (November 4), a meeting took place involving the police, the Rector of Standish, councillors, council representatives and the British Legion (who organise the event) and together they have devised a plan on how the event can continue without risk to attendees and the public.

A council spokesperson said: “Given the specialist nature of the repairs that are needed, the site is simply being made safe for Remembrance Sunday and the repairs will be carried out at a later date.

The car ploughed through a low wall and struck the Standish memorial itself

"There will be some minor amendments on the day, such as where the wreaths will be laid and where wreath layers will stand.”