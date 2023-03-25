News you can trust since 1853
Reminder - clocks go forward

Sunny and longer spring days are on their way! Here’s a selection of photographs from the Wigan Today archives as a reminder to put your clocks forward an hour for British Summer Time this weekend.

By Michelle Adamson
Published 25th Mar 2023, 04:55 GMT

Spring forward!

1999 - Don't forget to change your clocks!

1. RETRO

1999 - Don't forget to change your clocks! Photo: PAUL SIMPSON

2004 - Kieran, Becky,Harrison and Erika of First Steps Nursery remind us to change the clocks this weekend.

2. RETRO

2004 - Kieran, Becky,Harrison and Erika of First Steps Nursery remind us to change the clocks this weekend. Photo: GARY KELMAN

1997 - Little Sam Smyth, three, from Walkden Hall Private Day Nursery, Wigan, reminds us that the clocks go forward by an hour on Saturday night for the start of British Summer Time.

3. RETRO

1997 - Little Sam Smyth, three, from Walkden Hall Private Day Nursery, Wigan, reminds us that the clocks go forward by an hour on Saturday night for the start of British Summer Time. Photo: FRANK ORRELL

2000 - Laura Slater and Joseph Gaskell from Kids.Com Nursery at Springfield, getting the class clock ready to change at the weekend.

4. RETRO

2000 - Laura Slater and Joseph Gaskell from Kids.Com Nursery at Springfield, getting the class clock ready to change at the weekend. Photo: John Leatherbarrow

