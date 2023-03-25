People Reminder - clocks go forward
Sunny and longer spring days are on their way! Here’s a selection of photographs from the Wigan Today archives as a reminder to put your clocks forward an hour for British Summer Time this weekend.
By Michelle Adamson Published 25th Mar 2023, 04:55 GMT 1. RETRO
1999 - Don't forget to change your clocks!
Photo: PAUL SIMPSON 2. RETRO
2004 - Kieran, Becky,Harrison and Erika of First Steps Nursery remind us to change the clocks this weekend.
Photo: GARY KELMAN 3. RETRO
1997 - Little Sam Smyth, three, from Walkden Hall Private Day Nursery, Wigan, reminds us that the clocks go forward by an hour on Saturday night for the start of British Summer Time.
Photo: FRANK ORRELL 4. RETRO
2000 - Laura Slater and Joseph Gaskell from Kids.Com Nursery at Springfield, getting the class clock ready to change at the weekend.
Photo: John Leatherbarrow