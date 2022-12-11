Proposals for the improvement works for King Street will continue to enhance the look and feel of the area, with improved footways, lighting and street furniture.

The recently completed first phase included the creation of wider footways and new pavement outside Popworld and removal of street clutter.

Residents are being asked for their views on the next steps of the King Street project

Coun Terry Halliwell, lead member for heritage and building conservation at Wigan Council, said: “In this second phase, we are proposing works that will continue to improve how King Street looks and feels.

“By making people feel safer with slower traffic and making the whole area more attractive, we will be able to support local businesses to thrive.

“These works will complement the regeneration of the area with the refurbishment of listed buildings and creation of new homes and business space.”The proposals for this next phase of works focus on the central section of King Street, and include:- Repairing and widening pavements to make more space for pedestrians- Traffic calming measures to reduce road speed- Closing College Avenue to through traffic and installing feature lighting to brighten the street and make it more welcoming

Coun Halliwell added: “We want to know what people think about these plans, especially local residents and businesses in the area.

Coun Terry Halliwell

"You can find out more details and have your say via www.wigan.gov.uk/MajorProjects, or by emailing [email protected]

“This consultation closes on Monday December 19. Please let us know your thoughts and make your voice heard.”

Wigan Council is working to improve the King Street area in partnership with the community and Historic England through their High Street Heritage Action Zone Programme.

