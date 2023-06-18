Residents of a Wigan township voice their concerns over surge in deer deaths

A Standish social media group has received a number of posts recently reporting incidents in which deer have been involved in road accidents, with some seeking advice on to whom to report them.

Locations that have seen these incidents include Arbour Lane, Rectory Lane, Wigan Road and further afield on Gathurst Road at Orrell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sightings of roe deer have risen in Standish over the last decade particularly with early morning walkers who see them frequently on the fields.

A increase in road collisions involving deer has residents worried

According to data reported by the RSPCA, around 74,000 deer are estimated to be involved in vehicle collisions across the UK each year.

And while this has been a Wigan issue in previous years, many believe that it has become more common more recently as the deer move towards more urban areas as opposed to their natural habitat which have been the subject of development for new housing.

This issue has been addressed in other areas of Standish, with warning signs erected on North Preston Road last year to warn drivers of potential collisions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Resident Danielle Andrews said: “I saw that there was a deer on the road and pulled over before it caused a crash or someone hit it. Once I got to it, it was clear that it had been hit as there was quite a bit of blood.

"I moved it to the side of the road and rang around to try and get some help. I rang the police and they came. Unfortunately they had to put it to sleep as it was badly injured.

"If you’re travelling at 30 to 40mph there’s also a risk for your own safety. They’re big animals!”

Julie Middlehurst, assistant director for infrastructure at Wigan Council, said: “We are aware of one unfortunate incident with a deer on Preston Road, Standish, back in early 2022. Wild animal warning signs were installed at this location shortly afterwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad