A total of 21 properties have been built on Bryn Road, Ashton, on land which was home to St Peter’s Church until it closed in 2016.

The scheme was developed by the Wigan-based Heaton Group on behalf of housing provider Jigsaw Homes Group, which worked closely with Wigan Council and Homes England.

Coun Susan Gambles with representatives of Jigsaw Homes Group and Wigan Council at a new housing development on Bryn Road, Ashton

Coun Susan Gambles, the council’s portfolio holder for housing and welfare, visited the development, which includes 10 family houses for affordable rent and 11 one-bedroom apartments for people on the path to living independently.

She said: “This is a fantastic development, with a really warm and welcoming atmosphere and the obvious care and thought that has gone into the design to make sure it works for residents.

“These homes have been built to a high standard, providing great homes in our borough now and for the future. By providing ‘move on’ accommodation in the apartments, we are helping people to take that next step towards living independently.

“We also know there is a shortage of social housing across the country and as a council we are working proactively to build more homes in our borough for people who need them.

“I am really excited about what we have been able to achieve at this development, and this is just part of our ongoing commitment to work with partners to provide a range of much needed homes for local people.”

Katie Marshall, group director of development and people at Jigsaw Homes, said: “We have a long-standing commitment to the borough, with a great track record of providing a mix of sustainable homes that meet the local demand as well as creating real communities. We are really pleased to have worked in partnership with Wigan Council, Homes England and the Heaton Group to do just that.”

The homes have landscaped private gardens and external communal space, as well as car parking with accessible bays and electric vehicle charge points.