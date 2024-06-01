RETRO: 50 photos from school proms 15 years ago

It’s nearly time for high school leavers to dress to impress for their end-of-school ball. Here we take you back 15 years, when pupils from Abraham Guest, The Deanery, Hawkley Hall, St Edmund Arrowsmith, Hindley High, Lowton High and St John Fisher High Schools enjoyed their school balls in the summer of 2009.