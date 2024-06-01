RETRO: 50 photos from school proms 15 years ago

By Michelle Adamson
Published 1st Jun 2024, 15:45 BST
It’s nearly time for high school leavers to dress to impress for their end-of-school ball. Here we take you back 15 years, when pupils from Abraham Guest, The Deanery, Hawkley Hall, St Edmund Arrowsmith, Hindley High, Lowton High and St John Fisher High Schools enjoyed their school balls in the summer of 2009.

Can you spot yourself?

School proms - 2009

1. 2009

School proms - 2009 Photo: staff

St John Fisher Catholic High School Leavers Ball, Holland Hall Hotel.Josh Cowap, Paul Eaton, Samuel Adeyemi, Jon Havard and David Ahearne.

2. 2009

St John Fisher Catholic High School Leavers Ball, Holland Hall Hotel.Josh Cowap, Paul Eaton, Samuel Adeyemi, Jon Havard and David Ahearne. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

St John Fisher Catholic High School Leavers Ball, Holland Hall Hotel.Yazmin Jade, Jessica Pendleton, Bekka-Jane Milner, Megan Davis and Jodie Morris.

3. 2009

St John Fisher Catholic High School Leavers Ball, Holland Hall Hotel.Yazmin Jade, Jessica Pendleton, Bekka-Jane Milner, Megan Davis and Jodie Morris. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

St John Fisher Catholic High School Leavers Ball, Holland Hall Hotel.Sammi Greaves, Peter Grogan, Alisha Ratchford, Adam Seddon, Jess Doyley and Joseph Greenall.

4. 2009

St John Fisher Catholic High School Leavers Ball, Holland Hall Hotel.Sammi Greaves, Peter Grogan, Alisha Ratchford, Adam Seddon, Jess Doyley and Joseph Greenall. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

