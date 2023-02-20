News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

RETRO GALLERY: Wigan Pancake Day fun from decades past

We’ve been working flat out (groan) to find Pancake Day-related pictures from the Wigan Today archives and have served up a nostalgic treat.

By Michelle Adamson
2 minutes ago

Here on the eve of Shrove Tuesday is a tasty selection of pancake race and tossing challenge photos from 1970 onwards. Enjoy!

1. 1989

A Wigan market worker taking part in a pancake race on Shrove Tuesday 7th of February 1989.

Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales

2. 2006

Pan-demonium at Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School, Springfield, where Laithe and Caroline enjoyed tossing the pancakes they had made with encouragement from Lorcan on Shrove Tuesday 28th of February 2006.

Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales

3. 2009

PANDEMONIUM!...Joan Boardman is cheered on during a pancake race at Shevington Methodist Church by fellow members of Shevington Women's Institute.

Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

Photo Sales

4. 1997

Wrightington Hotel chefs gets in the mood for Shrove Tuesday, from left, Ian Stokes, Danny Berritta, Ian Snape, head chef, and Martyn Shaw.

Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Wigan