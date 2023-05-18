News you can trust since 1853
RETRO: Golden Jubilee celebrations and other events in Wigan 21 years ago in 2002

Here’s a snapshot of 2002 happenings, as Wiganers celebrated the Queen’s Golden Jubilee, along with other events.

By Michelle Adamson
Published 18th May 2023, 04:55 BST

RETRO: 2001 – compiled by Gary Brunskill

The Mayor of Wigan, Coun. Geoff Roberts, joins in the tug of war at the Worsley Hall Tennants and Residents Association Queens Golden Jubilee party on Tuesday 4th of June 2002.

1. 2002

Former TV and recording superstar, Dana, with local gospel singers, Kindred Spirit, before going on stage at Standish Methodist Church, High Street, on Thursday 19th of September 2002. Dana had become a Euro MP for the Connacht-Ulster constituency in Ireland and was giving up singing to concentrate on politics and humanitarian campaigning. She agreed to perform as part of a fund raising effort concert at the church after being invited by fellow MEP, Terry Wynn and wife, Doris, who were both regular church-goers at the chapel. Dana would probably be best remembered for her Eurovision Song Contest winning entry "All Kinds of Everything" in 1970.

2. 2002

The workings of a three wheel steam car built by Bill Chorlton caused a lot of interest at the Haigh Steam and Vintage Rally on Sunday 25th of August 2002.

3. 2002

On the tractor trail are Leanne and Chloe Ashcroft with a BMB President model at the Haigh Steam and Vintage Rally on Sunday 25th of August 2002.

4. 2002

