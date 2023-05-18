RETRO: Golden Jubilee celebrations and other events in Wigan 21 years ago in 2002

2 . 2002

Former TV and recording superstar, Dana, with local gospel singers, Kindred Spirit, before going on stage at Standish Methodist Church, High Street, on Thursday 19th of September 2002. Dana had become a Euro MP for the Connacht-Ulster constituency in Ireland and was giving up singing to concentrate on politics and humanitarian campaigning. She agreed to perform as part of a fund raising effort concert at the church after being invited by fellow MEP, Terry Wynn and wife, Doris, who were both regular church-goers at the chapel. Dana would probably be best remembered for her Eurovision Song Contest winning entry "All Kinds of Everything" in 1970. Photo: Frank Orrell