RETRO: Here's what was making the Wigan news in 2001
We are taking you back 22 years now to see what was making the Wigan news in 2001.
By Gary Brunskill and Michelle Adamson
2 minutes ago
2001 - St Philip's Primary School cross country runners and sponsor cheque from Stephenson's Solicitors.
Photo: staff
Wigan's Old Hall Band launch their first CD with a '70s night at Orrell Rugby Union Club.
Photo: Geoff Shryhane
St Peter's Orrell American Football team
Photo: JOHN LEATHERBARROW
A portable TV and video player presented to the children's ward of Wigan Infirmary
Photo: staff