News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

RETRO: Here's what was making the Wigan news in 2001

We are taking you back 22 years now to see what was making the Wigan news in 2001.

By Gary Brunskill and Michelle Adamson
2 minutes ago

RETRO: 2001

1. 2001

2001 - St Philip's Primary School cross country runners and sponsor cheque from Stephenson's Solicitors.

Photo: staff

Photo Sales

2. 2001

Wigan's Old Hall Band launch their first CD with a '70s night at Orrell Rugby Union Club.

Photo: Geoff Shryhane

Photo Sales

3. 2001

St Peter's Orrell American Football team

Photo: JOHN LEATHERBARROW

Photo Sales

4. 2001

A portable TV and video player presented to the children's ward of Wigan Infirmary

Photo: staff

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Wigan