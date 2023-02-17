News you can trust since 1853
RETRO: Here's what was making Wigan's news in 1999

A soap star, a sports day, youth club and a demolition figure among the photographs taken by our photographers in Wigan 24 years ago in 1999.

By Michelle Adamson
2 minutes ago

RETRO – 1999

1. 1999

Coronation Street's Ken Barlow, alias actor Bill Roach, serves up an ace with pupils of St. Edward's RC Primary School, Newtown, as he launched Play Tennis 99 at Robin Park on Friday 7th of May 1999. The day was part of Britain's biggest tennis promotion to encourage people to take up the sport.

Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales

2. 1999

1999 - Opening day at Ashton YMCA Coffee Bar

Photo: staff

Photo Sales

3. 1999

Captain's Lane youth club 1999

Photo: staff

Photo Sales

4. 1999

1999 - Members of Captain's Lane Youth Club, Ashton-in-Makerfield

Photo: staff

Photo Sales
