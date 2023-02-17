RETRO: Here's what was making Wigan's news in 1999
A soap star, a sports day, youth club and a demolition figure among the photographs taken by our photographers in Wigan 24 years ago in 1999.
By Michelle Adamson
2 minutes ago
RETRO – 1999
1. 1999
Coronation Street's Ken Barlow, alias actor Bill Roach, serves up an ace with pupils of St. Edward's RC Primary School, Newtown, as he launched Play Tennis 99 at Robin Park on Friday 7th of May 1999. The day was part of Britain's biggest tennis promotion to encourage people to take up the sport.