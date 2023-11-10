News you can trust since 1853
RETRO: memories of Hindley Museum

For generations it gave Wigan visitors a glimpse of the local past but 12 years ago, sadly, Hindley Museum closed its doors for the last time when the money ran out.
By Charles Graham
Published 10th Nov 2023, 12:30 GMT

The attic room above the town centre library was a magnet for visitors for as long as most people can remember, displaying all manner of donated artefacts, documents and memorabilia, while hosting special themed displays, school viists, meetings and talks. We hope this little gallery conjures up happy memories.

1. Finding about life in a Victorian times cobbler's shop were Matthew Hughes and Keiron Furlong at Hindley Museum. They were enjoying a Victorian day courtesy of Dianne Teskey, learning officer from Wigan History Shop

. Photo: Frank Orrell

2. Piggy stick, top and whip, bagatelle, chalk and pea shooters - games of yesterday shown by Jack and Joan Topping in a Hindley Museum exhibition

. Photo: Geoffrey Shryhane

3. Hindley Museum at Christmas in 1984

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

4. A view of the Hindley Museum shortly before it was dismantled

. Photo: s

