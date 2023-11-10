RETRO: memories of Hindley Museum
For generations it gave Wigan visitors a glimpse of the local past but 12 years ago, sadly, Hindley Museum closed its doors for the last time when the money ran out.
By Charles Graham
Published 10th Nov 2023, 12:30 GMT
The attic room above the town centre library was a magnet for visitors for as long as most people can remember, displaying all manner of donated artefacts, documents and memorabilia, while hosting special themed displays, school viists, meetings and talks. We hope this little gallery conjures up happy memories.
