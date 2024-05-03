Retro: more than 30 years of pictures from Billinge St Aidan's Primary School

A little gallery of pictures here taken at St Aidan’s CE Primary School in Billinge over several decades. It includes a couple of photographs of the Sunday School, many of whose youngsters also attended the regular school.
By Charles Graham
Published 3rd May 2024, 04:55 BST

We hope they bring back happy memories for many pupils and staff both past and present.

1. St Aidan's CE Primary School, London Fields, Billinge

2. Pupils who won the McDonald's Maths Challenge in the 1980s

3. Brookie Bear, the Willowbrook Hospice mascot joined pupils and staff at Billinge St Aidan's to take part in a Dally Dash, a dalmation-themed sponsored run around the school sports track in memory of former headteacher Melanie Ravenscroft, raising funds for the charity

4. Walking Day from St Aidan's Primary School, Billinge alone Main Street to St Mary's Birchley, led by the Greenall's Brass Band

