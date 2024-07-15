RETRO: Nursery graduation

By Michelle Adamson
Published 15th Jul 2024, 15:45 GMT
In the Wigan Observer July 23 edition we will be publishing some delightful pictures of Wigan borough nursery graduates.

So we thought we’d remind you of a few mortar-boarded tots who were photographed on their final days at nurseries in years past. They are sure to bring back fond memories.

2000 - Christopher Jones and Olivia Lacide, both four, pictured at Holly Tree Day Nursery, Billinge, in their graduation day costumes.

2000 - Christopher Jones and Olivia Lacide, both four, pictured at Holly Tree Day Nursery, Billinge, in their graduation day costumes. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

2004 - Tthe graduation ceremony for St Nathaniel's School Nursery with the pre- school children gathered for their big day.

2004 - Tthe graduation ceremony for St Nathaniel's School Nursery with the pre- school children gathered for their big day. Photo: JOHN LEATHERBARROW

2005 - Liam, four, leads the celebrations for children and staff at the Nursery Graduation Ceremony'at Holly Tree Day Nursery, Tracks Lane, Billinge.

2005 - Liam, four, leads the celebrations for children and staff at the Nursery Graduation Ceremony'at Holly Tree Day Nursery, Tracks Lane, Billinge. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

2005 - Excited young graduates of Beech Hill Nursery class with their scrolls at a special graduation day ceremony.

2005 - Excited young graduates of Beech Hill Nursery class with their scrolls at a special graduation day ceremony. Photo: FRANK ORRELL

