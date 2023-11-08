RETRO: people, places and news in Appley Bridge (1998-2003)

Here’s a collection of pictures from the Wigan Today archive featuring people and events in the village of Appley Bridge.
Pupils of the two local primary schools plus attendees at annual fun days and boat rallies are among the gallery’s stars.
1. Cameron and Canada Cherry of Finch Mill Avenue, Appley Bridge pictured with conkers they had collected
. Photo: GARY KELMAN
2. Jonathan Yong- Ching (right) who won a competition to have his bedroom decorated Star Wars-style with his brother Andrew who shared the bedroom at their home in Back Lane Appley Bridge
. Photo: JOHN LEATHERBARROW
3. Wigan Evening Post reporter Jill Burke at Northern Diver, Appley Bridge. with left Alan Langton advanced diver, and Stephen Mitchell dive master before he lesson in a water-filled quarry
. Photo: GARY BRUNSKILL
4. Shading themselves from the hot sunshine at Appley Bridge Festival were sisters Fiona and Rachel Garner from the village
. Photo: PAUL SIMPSON