News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

RETRO: people, places and news in Appley Bridge (1998-2003)

Here’s a collection of pictures from the Wigan Today archive featuring people and events in the village of Appley Bridge.
By Charles Graham
Published 8th Nov 2023, 15:45 GMT
Updated 8th Nov 2023, 16:12 GMT

Pupils of the two local primary schools plus attendees at annual fun days and boat rallies are among the gallery’s stars.

.

1. Cameron and Canada Cherry of Finch Mill Avenue, Appley Bridge pictured with conkers they had collected

. Photo: GARY KELMAN

Photo Sales
.

2. Jonathan Yong- Ching (right) who won a competition to have his bedroom decorated Star Wars-style with his brother Andrew who shared the bedroom at their home in Back Lane Appley Bridge

. Photo: JOHN LEATHERBARROW

Photo Sales
.

3. Wigan Evening Post reporter Jill Burke at Northern Diver, Appley Bridge. with left Alan Langton advanced diver, and Stephen Mitchell dive master before he lesson in a water-filled quarry

. Photo: GARY BRUNSKILL

Photo Sales
.

4. Shading themselves from the hot sunshine at Appley Bridge Festival were sisters Fiona and Rachel Garner from the village

. Photo: PAUL SIMPSON

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan