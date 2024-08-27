Retro: pictorial memories of Wigan town centre's former market halls

At some point in the future, Wigan’s market traders will have moved out of their current home and into a brand spanking new one. The present one, all that remains of the former Galleries complex will remain until the replacement base is ready. So with its days numbered, we thought we’d publish this collection of images from the last 36 years of it – plus quite a few from its much-missed predecessor.