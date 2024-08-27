Retro: pictorial memories of Wigan town centre's former market halls

By Charles Graham
Published 29th Aug 2024, 16:55 BST
At some point in the future, Wigan’s market traders will have moved out of their current home and into a brand spanking new one. The present one, all that remains of the former Galleries complex will remain until the replacement base is ready. So with its days numbered, we thought we’d publish this collection of images from the last 36 years of it – plus quite a few from its much-missed predecessor.

We hope this brings back happy memories. The colour pictures are of the present hall and the black and white ones of the previous one which was replaced in the late 1980s.

.

1. Marco the mouse and Marina the chicken on location at the Alan Prescott fruit and vegetable stall for the filming of a children's foreign language DVD

. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

Photo Sales
.

2. Stephen Tickle on a butchery stall

. Photo: JOHN LEATHERBARROW

Photo Sales
.

3. Inside the old Wigan market hall in the 1970s.

. Photo: SUBMITTED

Photo Sales
.

4. The tripe stall owned by the Sutcliffe family in Wigan market hal. This picture was taken in the 1970s

. Photo: submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.