Retro: pictorial memories of Wigan town centre's former market halls
By Charles Graham
Published 29th Aug 2024, 16:55 BST
At some point in the future, Wigan’s market traders will have moved out of their current home and into a brand spanking new one. The present one, all that remains of the former Galleries complex will remain until the replacement base is ready. So with its days numbered, we thought we’d publish this collection of images from the last 36 years of it – plus quite a few from its much-missed predecessor.
We hope this brings back happy memories. The colour pictures are of the present hall and the black and white ones of the previous one which was replaced in the late 1980s.
1. Marco the mouse and Marina the chicken on location at the Alan Prescott fruit and vegetable stall for the filming of a children's foreign language DVD
