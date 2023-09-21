News you can trust since 1853
RETRO: pictures from Wigan nurseries - mainly from the 1990s and early noughties

In our latest dip into the Wigan Today archives we have found various pictures of tots at borough nurseries in years past.
By Charles Graham
Published 21st Sep 2023, 16:37 BST
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 16:38 BST

Most of these images date from the 1990s and the first couple of years of the new millennium.

.

1. In 1997 Wigan's newest nursery was Little Gems at Springfield. Pictured are, left to right: three-year-old Declan Potter and two-year-olds Lucy Wilton, Mark Powell and Daniel Gilmore in the play tent

. Photo: JOHN LEATHERBARROW

.

2. The short arm of the law.....Nursery assistant Amy Fawcett is nicked by three-year olds Zach Hughes and Alison Hartley, at Kingsway Nursery, Wigan, during a visit by WPC Lynn Hughes

. Photo: FRANK ORRELL

.

3. Wigan's Police mascot Constable Cub visiting the YMCA Nursery in Ashton with it's owner Area Constable Peter Harmer to teach the children about the police and staying safe

. Photo: PAUL SIMPSON

.

4. Young Vaisey Tuigamala, four, on his last day at Maggie Ogden's Nursery in Standish before leaving for Newcastle with his rugby-playing dad Va'aiga Tuigamala when he switched codes. Vaisey is pictured with his mates Sam Pepper and Alex O'Dolan, both also four

. Photo: JOHN LEATHERBARROW

