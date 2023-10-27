News you can trust since 1853
RETRO: pictures of Goose Green over the decades

Here’s a collection of pictures from the Wigan Today archives of people, places and news events taken over many decades in the community of Goose Green.
By Charles Graham
Published 27th Oct 2023, 04:55 BST

Goose Green: 1940s to the 2000s.

.

1. A fun day in aid of Max Starkie at St Paul's RC Primary School in Goose Green. Ice creams for Jessica Thain, Bethany Thain, and Mia Wilson

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

.

2. The Asda distribution centre at Goose Green held a fun day to celebrate 20 years.The mayor of Wigan Coun Mark Aldred joined centre General manager Ben Whitby around the stalls

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

.

3. Goose Green St Paul's School football team, winners of the School Cup in 1949-50

. Photo: submitted

.

4. Claudia Edwards and Thomas James Wilkes during a special Harry Potter night at the Goose Green headquarters of the 16th Wigan Beaver Scouts

. Photo: FRANK ORRELL

