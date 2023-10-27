RETRO: pictures of Goose Green over the decades

Here’s a collection of pictures from the Wigan Today archives of people, places and news events taken over many decades in the community of Goose Green.
Goose Green: 1940s to the 2000s.
1. A fun day in aid of Max Starkie at St Paul's RC Primary School in Goose Green. Ice creams for Jessica Thain, Bethany Thain, and Mia Wilson
. Photo: Gary Brunskill
2. The Asda distribution centre at Goose Green held a fun day to celebrate 20 years.The mayor of Wigan Coun Mark Aldred joined centre General manager Ben Whitby around the stalls
. Photo: Gary Brunskill
3. Goose Green St Paul's School football team, winners of the School Cup in 1949-50
. Photo: submitted
4. Claudia Edwards and Thomas James Wilkes during a special Harry Potter night at the Goose Green headquarters of the 16th Wigan Beaver Scouts
. Photo: FRANK ORRELL