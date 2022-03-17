2007 - Abraham Guest High School Year Seven pupils at the start of their Red Nose Day fun run, organised by the School Council, in aid of the Baby Emma Appeal.

RETRO: Red Nose Day celebrated through the years

As Red Nose Day approaches, we look at the annual fun-filled events wigantoday’s sister publication the Wigan Post has covered over the years, as people in the borough raise funds for the Comic Relief charity.

Putting the fun in fund raising!

1. 1988

Nice to nose you! Wigan mayor Councillor Jimmy Jones comes face to face with 5 year old Gary Edwards at Wood Fold Primary School, Standish, for Red Nose Day in aid of Comic Relief on Friday 5th of February 1988.

Photo: Frank Orrell

2. 2001

The balloons go up at Kingsdown High School where maths teacher, Vicki Cardwell, was ready to launch a race for Red Nose Day - Comic Relief 2001

Photo: FRANK ORRELL

3. 2003

RED NOSE DAY 2003 - La-La, Po, Squirrell Nutkin and GI Jane, alias staff at William High Florist, Mesnes Street, are pictured on 'Teletubbie Hill', in aid of Comic Relief.

Photo: STAFF

4. 2015

Darcie Rae Campbell aged 4 from Atheron has been making cup cakes for Comic Relief Red Nose Day in her Great -Grandma's kitchen and seeling them at her school. Pictured is Darcie Rae aged 4 a pupil at Meadow Bank Primary School with her cup cakes. 4th March 2015

Photo: Paul Simpson

