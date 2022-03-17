RETRO: Red Nose Day celebrated through the years

Putting the fun in fund raising!
1. 1988
Nice to nose you! Wigan mayor Councillor Jimmy Jones comes face to face with 5 year old Gary Edwards at Wood Fold Primary School, Standish, for Red Nose Day in aid of Comic Relief on Friday 5th of February 1988.
Photo: Frank Orrell
2. 2001
The balloons go up at Kingsdown High School where maths teacher, Vicki Cardwell, was ready to launch a race for Red Nose Day - Comic Relief 2001
Photo: FRANK ORRELL
3. 2003
RED NOSE DAY 2003 - La-La, Po, Squirrell Nutkin and GI Jane, alias staff at William High Florist, Mesnes Street, are pictured on 'Teletubbie Hill', in aid of Comic Relief.
Photo: STAFF
4. 2015
Darcie Rae Campbell aged 4 from Atheron has been making cup cakes for Comic Relief Red Nose Day in her Great -Grandma's kitchen and seeling them at her school.
Pictured is Darcie Rae aged 4 a pupil at Meadow Bank Primary School with her cup cakes.
4th March 2015
Photo: Paul Simpson