People RETRO: Scenes of Wigan from the 1890s to the 1960s
A lot of us get nostalgic at this time of year, so why not take a dip into this gallery of vintage Wigan scenes from our archive which date from the 1890s through to the 1960s?
By Michelle Adamson 4 minutes ago 1. 1890s
A familiar view of Wigan Wallgate in the 1890s showing the post office, the Dog and Partridge pub and Ranicars shop selling mantles and jackets and with a sale in progress.
Photo: Frank Orrell
Make way for the horse and cart. Rush hour, somewhere around Wigan, possibly Up Holland, in the early part of last century.
Photo: Frank Orrell
Wallgate railway bridge, on the approach into Wigan at the turn of the 20th century.
Photo: Frank Orrell
4. 1963
A view of Whelley at the junction with Thompson Street on a misty December day in 1963. Whelley post office is on the right and the George and Dragon pub is in the middle distance on the left of the street.
Photo: Frank Orrell