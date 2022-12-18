News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

RETRO: Scenes of Wigan from the 1890s to the 1960s

A lot of us get nostalgic at this time of year, so why not take a dip into this gallery of vintage Wigan scenes from our archive which date from the 1890s through to the 1960s?

By Michelle Adamson
4 minutes ago

Retro – historic scenes of Wigan from the 1890s to the 1960s

1. 1890s

A familiar view of Wigan Wallgate in the 1890s showing the post office, the Dog and Partridge pub and Ranicars shop selling mantles and jackets and with a sale in progress.

Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales

2. RETRO

Make way for the horse and cart. Rush hour, somewhere around Wigan, possibly Up Holland, in the early part of last century.

Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales

3. RETRO

Wallgate railway bridge, on the approach into Wigan at the turn of the 20th century.

Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales

4. 1963

A view of Whelley at the junction with Thompson Street on a misty December day in 1963. Whelley post office is on the right and the George and Dragon pub is in the middle distance on the left of the street.

Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Wigan