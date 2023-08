RETRO: toasting three more Wigan pubs, the staff and customers back in 2009

We are returning to the Wigan Evening Post’s old Pub Life feature to decant picture profiles of three more watering holes. We’ve gone back 14 years again to 2009 and this time find the staff and customers of the Star Inn at Roby Mill, Hindley St Benedict’s Club and the Harrow Inn at Ashton.