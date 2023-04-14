RETRO: Vintage views and shops 1970s
A trip down Memory Lane with a selection of photographs of shops, shopkeepers and vintage views you might be familiar with in and around Wigan in the 1970s.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 14th Apr 2023, 04:55 BST
1. 1971
James Gaskell serving in his general stores and sweet shop on the junction of Sandy Lane and St. James Road, Orrell, in October 1971. Photo: Frank Orrell
2. 1971
James Gaskell at the doorway of his general stores and sweet shop on the junction of Sandy Lane and St. James Road, Orrell, in October 1971. Photo: Frank Orrell
3. 1976
Oliver Somers sports shop on Mesnes Street, Wigan, in 1976. Photo: Frank Orrell
4. 1976
The Aladdins cave of Oliver Somers sports shop on Mesnes Street, Wigan, in 1976. Photo: Frank Orrell