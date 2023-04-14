News you can trust since 1853
RETRO: Vintage views and shops 1970s

A trip down Memory Lane with a selection of photographs of shops, shopkeepers and vintage views you might be familiar with in and around Wigan in the 1970s.

By Michelle Adamson
Published 14th Apr 2023, 04:55 BST

Retro – 1970s

James Gaskell serving in his general stores and sweet shop on the junction of Sandy Lane and St. James Road, Orrell, in October 1971.

1. 1971

James Gaskell serving in his general stores and sweet shop on the junction of Sandy Lane and St. James Road, Orrell, in October 1971. Photo: Frank Orrell

James Gaskell at the doorway of his general stores and sweet shop on the junction of Sandy Lane and St. James Road, Orrell, in October 1971.

2. 1971

James Gaskell at the doorway of his general stores and sweet shop on the junction of Sandy Lane and St. James Road, Orrell, in October 1971. Photo: Frank Orrell

Oliver Somers sports shop on Mesnes Street, Wigan, in 1976.

3. 1976

Oliver Somers sports shop on Mesnes Street, Wigan, in 1976. Photo: Frank Orrell

The Aladdins cave of Oliver Somers sports shop on Mesnes Street, Wigan, in 1976.

4. 1976

The Aladdins cave of Oliver Somers sports shop on Mesnes Street, Wigan, in 1976. Photo: Frank Orrell

