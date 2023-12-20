RETRO: Vintage Wigan school nativities in the 1970s and '80s
Tis the season for schoolchildren to dress up and sing as they take part in their Christmas plays. Here are some vintage scenes from Wigan school nativities, some taken over 50 years ago in the 1970s.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 20th Dec 2023, 04:55 GMT
1. 1973
Juniors of St. Peter's Primary School, Bryn, with their nativity play in December 1973. Photo: Frank Orrell
2. 1973
Infants of Highfield St. Matthews CE Primary School with their nativity play in December 1973. Photo: Frank Orrell
3. 1974
RETRO 1974 - Christmas Nativity at St Williams School, Ince. Photo: Wigan Today
4. 1981
RETRO CHRISTMAS 1981 - Pupils perform the nativity at St George's primary school, Wigan. Photo: gb