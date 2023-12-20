News you can trust since 1853
RETRO: Vintage Wigan school nativities in the 1970s and '80s

Tis the season for schoolchildren to dress up and sing as they take part in their Christmas plays. Here are some vintage scenes from Wigan school nativities, some taken over 50 years ago in the 1970s.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 20th Dec 2023, 04:55 GMT

RETRO – Nativities.

Juniors of St. Peter's Primary School, Bryn, with their nativity play in December 1973.

1. 1973

Juniors of St. Peter's Primary School, Bryn, with their nativity play in December 1973. Photo: Frank Orrell

Infants of Highfield St. Matthews CE Primary School with their nativity play in December 1973.

2. 1973

Infants of Highfield St. Matthews CE Primary School with their nativity play in December 1973. Photo: Frank Orrell

RETRO 1974 - Christmas Nativity at St Williams School, Ince.

3. 1974

RETRO 1974 - Christmas Nativity at St Williams School, Ince. Photo: Wigan Today

RETRO CHRISTMAS 1981 - Pupils perform the nativity at St George's primary school, Wigan.

4. 1981

RETRO CHRISTMAS 1981 - Pupils perform the nativity at St George's primary school, Wigan. Photo: gb

