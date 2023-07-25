News you can trust since 1853
RETRO: Wigan children having plenty of fun on Playday over the years

Every summer Wigan children can enjoy a whole host of fun activities as they join a nationwide celebration of play.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 25th Jul 2023, 04:55 BST

Playday returns to Haigh Woodland Park on Wednesday, August 2 with forest fairies, circus skills, giant bubbles, storytellers, woodland crafts and much more.

Here, we take a look back at smiling children enjoying Playday activities in Wigan over the years.

A smile and a wave from these youngsters celebrating Playday at Three Sisters Park in Ashton in 1999

A smile and a wave from these youngsters celebrating Playday at Three Sisters Park in Ashton in 1999 Photo: John Leatherbarrow

Fun on a bouncy castle in 2001

Fun on a bouncy castle in 2001 Photo: Nick Fairhurst

Kathryn and Stephanie fully absorbed in painting their hats at the Playday event at Lilford Park, Leigh, in 2000

Kathryn and Stephanie fully absorbed in painting their hats at the Playday event at Lilford Park, Leigh, in 2000 Photo: Frank Orrell

WLCT staged a huge event at Mesnes Park for Playday in 2011

WLCT staged a huge event at Mesnes Park for Playday in 2011 Photo: Paul Greenwood

