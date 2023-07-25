RETRO: Wigan children having plenty of fun on Playday over the years
Every summer Wigan children can enjoy a whole host of fun activities as they join a nationwide celebration of play.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 25th Jul 2023, 04:55 BST
Playday returns to Haigh Woodland Park on Wednesday, August 2 with forest fairies, circus skills, giant bubbles, storytellers, woodland crafts and much more.
Here, we take a look back at smiling children enjoying Playday activities in Wigan over the years.
