Today we are rolling back the clock to 2006 with a gallery of pictures from Wigan news and events 17 years ago.
RETRO: Wigan news 2006-style
2006 - Fans reaction in Walkabout as England score in the penalty shoot out against Portugal. Photo: Frank Orrell
2006 - Fans in Walkabout enjoy the atmosphere before England went out of the World Cup on penalties to Portugal. Photo: Frank Orrell
2006 - French ambassadress from Angers, Claire Lemonnier, joins Woodfield Primary School pupils, left to right, Nicholas Hough, Amy Seabrook, Will Kyle and Anna Porter sampling continental fare during a French Day at the Wigan Lane school. Photo: Frank Orrell
2006 - Ashton Ladies Barber Shop Choir. Mary Clarke with Mrs Jo Parker from Member Relations of United Co-Operative Community Awards. Photo: Gary Brunskill