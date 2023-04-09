News you can trust since 1853
RETRO: Wigan news 2006-style

Today we are rolling back the clock to 2006 with a gallery of pictures from Wigan news and events 17 years ago.

By Michelle Adamson
Published 9th Apr 2023, 12:30 BST

2006 - Fans reaction in Walkabout as England score in the penalty shoot out against Portugal.

1. 2006

2006 - Fans reaction in Walkabout as England score in the penalty shoot out against Portugal. Photo: Frank Orrell

2006 - Fans in Walkabout enjoy the atmosphere before England went out of the World Cup on penalties to Portugal.

2. 2006

2006 - Fans in Walkabout enjoy the atmosphere before England went out of the World Cup on penalties to Portugal. Photo: Frank Orrell

2006 - French ambassadress from Angers, Claire Lemonnier, joins Woodfield Primary School pupils, left to right, Nicholas Hough, Amy Seabrook, Will Kyle and Anna Porter sampling continental fare during a French Day at the Wigan Lane school.

3. 2006

2006 - French ambassadress from Angers, Claire Lemonnier, joins Woodfield Primary School pupils, left to right, Nicholas Hough, Amy Seabrook, Will Kyle and Anna Porter sampling continental fare during a French Day at the Wigan Lane school. Photo: Frank Orrell

2006 - Ashton Ladies Barber Shop Choir. Mary Clarke with Mrs Jo Parker from Member Relations of United Co-Operative Community Awards.

4. 2006

2006 - Ashton Ladies Barber Shop Choir. Mary Clarke with Mrs Jo Parker from Member Relations of United Co-Operative Community Awards. Photo: Gary Brunskill

