RETRO: Wigan news and events in 2001

Looking back 22 years with photographs from a Wigan festival and celebrating sports clubs in Wigan as we rewind to 2001.

By Michelle Adamson
Published 16th May 2023, 04:55 BST

Wigan in 2001 – compiled by Gary Brunskill.

The news of flying saucers over Wigan caused some laughs during the Maydayze Festival on Saturday 26th of May 2001.

1. 2001

The news of flying saucers over Wigan caused some laughs during the Maydayze Festival on Saturday 26th of May 2001. Photo: Frank Orrell

Stars in Their Eyes contestants Nicola Hurst, Thea Statter, Mark Atherton, Mitchell Banks and Lisa Shaw in good voice in the event organised by Wigan Leisure Services Play In Play Out team during the Wigan Maydayze Festival on Saturday 26th of May 2001.

2. 2001

Stars in Their Eyes contestants Nicola Hurst, Thea Statter, Mark Atherton, Mitchell Banks and Lisa Shaw in good voice in the event organised by Wigan Leisure Services Play In Play Out team during the Wigan Maydayze Festival on Saturday 26th of May 2001. Photo: Frank Orrell

Loco Brusco is challenged to a balloon sword fight in Market Place during the Wigan Maydayze Festival on Saturday 26th of May 2001.

3. 2001

Loco Brusco is challenged to a balloon sword fight in Market Place during the Wigan Maydayze Festival on Saturday 26th of May 2001. Photo: Frank Orrell

Many strange contraptions toured the streets of Wigan during the Maydayze Festival on Saturday 26th of May 2001.

4. 2001

Many strange contraptions toured the streets of Wigan during the Maydayze Festival on Saturday 26th of May 2001. Photo: Frank Orrell

