RETRO: Wigan news and pictures in 2002

We have been rooting through our archives from 21 years ago in 2002 and have found these pictures our photographers took, including those of celebrations, school events, charity fund-raisers and a talent contest.
By Michelle Adamson and Gary Bunskill
2 minutes ago
RETRO – 2002
1. 2002
The devastation caused by a car crashing into Gordon Griffin's house in Morris Street, Scholes, on Friday 19th of July 2002. The Ford Fiesta smashed through the front of his house pinning him to the wall of his lounge and landed on top of him but he luckily escaped serious injury.
The driver also wasn't badly injured but was arrested.