RETRO: Wigan news in 1995

A few familiar faces, sports teams and a life drawing class were some of the assignments our photographer Frank Orrell covered in 1995.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 8th Jun 2023, 04:55 BST

Wigan – 1995

Cutting her cake to celebrate 40 years in the hairdressing business is 61 year old Pat Kenyon of Kenyon's Hairdressers, High Street, Standish, on Friday 17th of November 1995.

Cutting her cake to celebrate 40 years in the hairdressing business is 61 year old Pat Kenyon of Kenyon's Hairdressers, High Street, Standish, on Friday 17th of November 1995. Photo: Frank Orrell

Stuart Maconie, who hailed from Worsley Mesnes, has a cuppa in the Cherry Gardens pub on Wigan Lane on Thursday 2nd of March 1995 when he was a presenter and DJ on Radio One.

Stuart Maconie, who hailed from Worsley Mesnes, has a cuppa in the Cherry Gardens pub on Wigan Lane on Thursday 2nd of March 1995 when he was a presenter and DJ on Radio One. Photo: Frank Orrell

Retiring postmistress Edie Parr, left, with assistant Betty Smith and Wigan Observer reporter Geoff Shryhane outside the Darlington Street post office where Edie had served since 1942. Geoff presented Edie with Wigan Observer newspaper cuttings from 1942 and she also received a long service certificate from the post office on Wednesday 4th of January 1995.

Retiring postmistress Edie Parr, left, with assistant Betty Smith and Wigan Observer reporter Geoff Shryhane outside the Darlington Street post office where Edie had served since 1942. Geoff presented Edie with Wigan Observer newspaper cuttings from 1942 and she also received a long service certificate from the post office on Wednesday 4th of January 1995. Photo: Frank Orrell

Long serving Shevington doctor, John MacFaul, is presented with a signed rugby ball by Wigan Rugby League Club star Phil Clarke on his retirement on Wednesday 5th of April 1995 at the Shevington surgery. Keen Wigan fan Dr. MacFaul is wished a happy retirement by, left to right, one of his oldest patients, Elsie Jackson, receptionist, Jenny Waterhouse, Chief Executive for Family Health Authority, Jim Sumner and Dr. Kate Fallon.

Long serving Shevington doctor, John MacFaul, is presented with a signed rugby ball by Wigan Rugby League Club star Phil Clarke on his retirement on Wednesday 5th of April 1995 at the Shevington surgery. Keen Wigan fan Dr. MacFaul is wished a happy retirement by, left to right, one of his oldest patients, Elsie Jackson, receptionist, Jenny Waterhouse, Chief Executive for Family Health Authority, Jim Sumner and Dr. Kate Fallon. Photo: Frank Orrell

