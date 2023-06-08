RETRO: Wigan news in 1995

Retiring postmistress Edie Parr, left, with assistant Betty Smith and Wigan Observer reporter Geoff Shryhane outside the Darlington Street post office where Edie had served since 1942. Geoff presented Edie with Wigan Observer newspaper cuttings from 1942 and she also received a long service certificate from the post office on Wednesday 4th of January 1995. Photo: Frank Orrell
Long serving Shevington doctor, John MacFaul, is presented with a signed rugby ball by Wigan Rugby League Club star Phil Clarke on his retirement on Wednesday 5th of April 1995 at the Shevington surgery. Keen Wigan fan Dr. MacFaul is wished a happy retirement by, left to right, one of his oldest patients, Elsie Jackson, receptionist, Jenny Waterhouse, Chief Executive for Family Health Authority, Jim Sumner and Dr. Kate Fallon. Photo: Frank Orrell