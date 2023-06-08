RETRO: Wigan news in 1995

4 . 1995

Long serving Shevington doctor, John MacFaul, is presented with a signed rugby ball by Wigan Rugby League Club star Phil Clarke on his retirement on Wednesday 5th of April 1995 at the Shevington surgery. Keen Wigan fan Dr. MacFaul is wished a happy retirement by, left to right, one of his oldest patients, Elsie Jackson, receptionist, Jenny Waterhouse, Chief Executive for Family Health Authority, Jim Sumner and Dr. Kate Fallon. Photo: Frank Orrell