RETRO: Wigan news in 2003

The clock is rewinding 20 years today as we see what was making the Wigan news in 2003.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 6th Aug 2023, 15:45 BST

Wigan – 2003

Annette Connah, Carol Morris, Louise Curshaw, Rachael Berry, Gemma Long and Kath Hamilton from the Village Nursery in Crooke, dressed in their denims to raise money for 'Jeans for Genes' day.

Annette Connah, Carol Morris, Louise Curshaw, Rachael Berry, Gemma Long and Kath Hamilton from the Village Nursery in Crooke, dressed in their denims to raise money for 'Jeans for Genes' day. Photo: GARY KELMAN

Pupils at St. Philip's Primary School are presented with the national Activemark award by Wigan Warriors chief scout, Jack Roden, watched by Headteacher, Christine Taylor, and Sports

Pupils at St. Philip's Primary School are presented with the national Activemark award by Wigan Warriors chief scout, Jack Roden, watched by Headteacher, Christine Taylor, and Sports Photo: FRANK ORRELL

Doreen Turton pictured with some of her work on display at the Observer Gallery Wigan

Doreen Turton pictured with some of her work on display at the Observer Gallery Wigan Photo: Gary Brunskill

BOWLED OVER..... Fred Miller, aged 47, who was attempting a ten pin bowling world record for continuous bowling at AMF Bowling, Miry Lane, Wigan, in February 2003. He was aiming to beat the then record of 47 hours-15 minutes and raising money for the Roy Castle lung cancer charity.

BOWLED OVER..... Fred Miller, aged 47, who was attempting a ten pin bowling world record for continuous bowling at AMF Bowling, Miry Lane, Wigan, in February 2003. He was aiming to beat the then record of 47 hours-15 minutes and raising money for the Roy Castle lung cancer charity. Photo: Frank Orrell

