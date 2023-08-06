RETRO: Wigan news in 2003

Annette Connah, Carol Morris, Louise Curshaw, Rachael Berry, Gemma Long and Kath Hamilton from the Village Nursery in Crooke, dressed in their denims to raise money for 'Jeans for Genes' day. Photo: GARY KELMAN
Pupils at St. Philip's Primary School are presented with the national Activemark award by Wigan Warriors chief scout, Jack Roden, watched by Headteacher, Christine Taylor, and Sports Photo: FRANK ORRELL
BOWLED OVER..... Fred Miller, aged 47, who was attempting a ten pin bowling world record for continuous bowling at AMF Bowling, Miry Lane, Wigan, in February 2003.
He was aiming to beat the then record of 47 hours-15 minutes and raising money for the Roy Castle lung cancer charity. Photo: Frank Orrell