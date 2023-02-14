RETRO: Wigan Valentine's Day photographs from years past
Roses are red, violets are blue, here are some old Valentine’s Day photographs for you to view!
By Michelle Adamson
3 minutes ago
1. 2001
Hello sailor! 74-year-old Peggy Fairclough was swept off her feet by handsome hunk, Barry Simms, who was handing out roses for Valentines Day around the Galleries shopping centre, Wigan.
Photo: FRANK ORRELL
2. 2007
Residents of Clarington Place Sheltered Housing, Ince, from left, Eileen Brockbank, Mary Clough, Catherine Kenyon and Christine Sharrock, enjoy their Valentine's Party.
Photo: PAUL GREENWOOD
3. 1997
Romantic poet Roy Gordon, pictured with his wife Maureen, feeling love is in the air for Valentine's Day.
Photo: Paul Simpson
4. 2004
Helen and Andrew get ready for their Valentine's Day wedding in 2004.
Photo: FRANK ORRELL