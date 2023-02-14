News you can trust since 1853
RETRO: Wigan Valentine's Day photographs from years past

Roses are red, violets are blue, here are some old Valentine’s Day photographs for you to view!

By Michelle Adamson
3 minutes ago

Happy Valentines Day!

1. 2001

Hello sailor! 74-year-old Peggy Fairclough was swept off her feet by handsome hunk, Barry Simms, who was handing out roses for Valentines Day around the Galleries shopping centre, Wigan.

Photo: FRANK ORRELL

2. 2007

Residents of Clarington Place Sheltered Housing, Ince, from left, Eileen Brockbank, Mary Clough, Catherine Kenyon and Christine Sharrock, enjoy their Valentine's Party.

Photo: PAUL GREENWOOD

3. 1997

Romantic poet Roy Gordon, pictured with his wife Maureen, feeling love is in the air for Valentine's Day.

Photo: Paul Simpson

4. 2004

Helen and Andrew get ready for their Valentine's Day wedding in 2004.

Photo: FRANK ORRELL

