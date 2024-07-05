We trust this brings back a few happy memories.
1. Wiganers on the beach
2. A Wigan family on the beach train at Butlins holiday camp, Filey, in 1966
3. Wigan younsters ready to set off for an outing to the beach organised by Wigan Rotoract Club in 1984
4. Entertainment on the Wigan Galleries beach
