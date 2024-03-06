RETRO: World Book Day celebrations in Wigan over the years

It’s World Book Day this week (Thursday March 7) and to get youngsters into a literary mood, we have delved into the Wigan Today archives to find pictures from events – often involving children dressing up in their favourite book characters – taken between 1999 and 2010.
Enjoy the memories!

2005 - Peter Pan and Snow White were joined by the Mad Hatter at St Oswald's RC Primary school, Ashton-in-Makerfield, in celebration of World Book Day. from left, Connor, Andrew and Grace. Photo: Paul Greenwood

1999 - Children from St Johns primary school, Hindley, dressed as their favourite characters for World Book Day. Photo: PAUL SIMPSON

1999 - Marsh Green Primary school pupils enjoyed dressing up as their favourite literacy characters to celebrate Book Day at the school. Pictured ready to light up the schools Christmas tree alias Year 1 teacher Monica Meehan is five year old Samantha Barron. Photo: PAUL SIMPSON

2000 - Staff and pupils at St. Catharine's School in Scholes, dressed as there favourite book characters for Book Day. Pictured are members of staff with Darth Vader from left' Karen Turner, Catherine Lightley, Alice Hitchmough, Christine Crabtree and Alison Baxendale. The school raised £127 for the Mozambique Appeal. Photo: PAUL SIMPSON

