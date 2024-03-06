RETRO: World Book Day celebrations in Wigan over the years
It’s World Book Day this week (Thursday March 7) and to get youngsters into a literary mood, we have delved into the Wigan Today archives to find pictures from events – often involving children dressing up in their favourite book characters – taken between 1999 and 2010.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 6th Mar 2024, 04:55 GMT
Enjoy the memories!
1. RETRO - WORLD BOOK DAY
2005 - Peter Pan and Snow White were joined by the Mad Hatter at St Oswald's RC Primary school, Ashton-in-Makerfield, in celebration of World Book Day. from left, Connor, Andrew and Grace. Photo: Paul Greenwood
1999 - Marsh Green Primary school pupils enjoyed dressing up as their favourite literacy characters to celebrate Book Day at the school. Pictured ready to light up the schools Christmas tree alias Year 1 teacher Monica Meehan is five year old Samantha Barron. Photo: PAUL SIMPSON
2000 - Staff and pupils at St. Catharine's School in Scholes, dressed as there favourite book characters for Book Day. Pictured are members of staff with Darth Vader from left' Karen Turner, Catherine Lightley, Alice Hitchmough, Christine Crabtree and Alison Baxendale. The school raised £127 for the Mozambique Appeal. Photo: PAUL SIMPSON