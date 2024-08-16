Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Parbold Picture House is presenting the latest releases and films from the independent European and American festivals in its Sunday screenings.

Alongside these it is screening some of the great and well-loved classics like The Shawshank Redemption that most have only seen in miniature on phones or TV and not on the big screen for which they were originally made.

Organisers, who put on the movies at Parbold Village Hall, say: “The cinema experience is like seeing them afresh and the greatness of their stories and the fine detail in their telling comes alive.”

Another great and sometimes neglected film – A Bridge Too Far – commemorates the World War Two Operation Market Garden: the incursion to capture the Arnhem Bridge over the Rhine and shorten the war.

Just some of the all-star cast in A Bridge Too Far which is being screened to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Arnhem (Operation Market Garden)

Richard Attenborough’s film is crowded with great acting stars but is about ordinary soldiers carrying out their missions with great courage, like the soldiers who crossed the Rhine in boats under heavy fire.

In reality they crossed twice, but the film only shows it once because the director and the scriptwriter, William Goldman, knew no modern audience would believe that soldiers could or would carry out such a mission more than once.

Another theme is explored in some films about children’s perception of the grown-up world.

It is introduced by the enchanting classic Cinema Paradiso. The season ends in December with a new, bewitching and gentle French film – The Taste of Things - about cooking and love.

Morgan Freeman and Tim Robbins in The Shawshank Redemption

The line-up is as follows:

Sunday September 1 7pm – Entertaining action-comedy The Fall Guy. Cert: 12A 126 min. Dir: David Leitch. Starring: Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt, Aaraon Taylor Johnson

A down-and-out stuntman needs to find the missing star of his ex-girlfriend's film while getting shot, blown up, jumping from great heights and trying to win his girl back.

Sunday September 15 7pm – One of the top-rated films of all time, The Shawshank Redemption. Cert: 15 142 min. Dir: Frank Darabont. Starring: Tim Robbins, Morgan Freeman, James Whitmore.

A scene from Giuseppe Tornatore's magical film Cinema Paradiso

“Fear can hold you prisoner. Hope can set you free”– an extraordinary tale of hope, friendship and survival inside a maximum-security prison.

Sunday, 29th September 29 7pm – Commemorating the 80th anniversary of Operation Market Garden, A Bridge Too Far Cert: 15 176 min. Dir: Richard Attenborough Starring: Sean Connery, Laurence Olivier, Gene Hackman, James Caan, Ryan O’Neal, Elliot Gould, Michael Caine, Anthony Hopkins, Dirk Bogarde, Robert Redford, Maximillian Schell, Liv Ullman.

An operation to cross the Rhine and bring the war to an end. Filmed in some of the actual locations, a British film of epic scale - now growing in recognition and esteem - with no heroes, no jingoism - soldiers carrying through their mission.

Sunday October 13 7pm – The five-star rated La Chimera. Subtitled. Cert: 15 132 min. Dir: Alice Rohrwacher Starring: Josh O’Connor and Isabella Rossellini.

In 1980s Italy Arthur, a vagabond Englishman with archeology-skills, mourning his lover, is recruited by some grave-robbers but Arthur is obsessed with his chimera of finding the door to the after-life and his lost love.

Sunday October 27 7pm – the acclaimed drama Àma Gloria. Subtitled. Cert: PG 84 min. Dir: Marie Amachoukeli-Barsacq. Featuring: Louise Mauroy-Panzani and Pauline Guéna.

Six-year-old Cléo loves her nanny Gloria more than anything. When Gloria must return to Cape Verde, the two must make the most of their last summer together.

Sunday November 10 7pm – the multi-award-winning Cinema Paradiso. Subtitled. Cert: 15 124 min. Writer/Director: Giuseppe Tornatore. Starring Philippe Noiret. Music by Ennio Morricone.

A much-loved film of a wonderful friendship. Life in Sicilian village. Star-crossed lovers. And the everlasting magic of the movies.

Sunday November 24 7pm – the ensemble drama Totem. Subtitled. Cert: 12 95 min. Dir: Lila Avilés

Mexico: Over the course of a long day, family and friends gather to celebrate the seventh birthday of a little girl, Sol, and to say farewell to her terminally ill father.

Sunday December 8 7pm – described as “rich and romantic,” The Taste of Things has been described as one of the great films of 2024. Subtitled. Cert: 12 125 min. Dir: Tran Ank Hung. Starring: Juliet Binoche and Benoît Magimel.

A beautiful romance. A cook has worked for a famous gourmet to 20 years and their relationship is one of love but she refuses to marry. The music is played by international pianist Andrew von Oeyen who performed in Parbold Music’s May 2024 concert

Tickets for all showings are £6 with admission on the door.

The cinema is at Parbold Village Hall, The Green. WN8 7DN, telephone 01257 463878 (not staffed; leave a message. for further information visit www.parboldpicturehouse.org