Revealed: the 11 cheapest filling stations in and around Wigan for petrol

We have pulled together a list of the filling stations offering petrol at the lowest prices, so you don’t have to drive around to find them.
Using data from petrolprices.com, these are the 11 cheapest places to fill up in and around Wigan as of Monday, April 1.
. Photo: Google Street View
Petrol costs 139.2p at the Texaco filling station on Wigan Road, Leigh Photo: Google Street View
Petrol costs 139.9p at Texaco's Hindley Service Station, on Atherton Road, Hindley Photo: Google Street View
Petrol costs 139.9p at the Shell garage on Corner Lane, Hindley Green Photo: Google Street View
