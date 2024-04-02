Revealed: the 11 cheapest filling stations in and around Wigan for petrol

Driving can be expensive and many motorists will be looking to save money where they can, particularly during the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 15:45 BST

We have pulled together a list of the filling stations offering petrol at the lowest prices, so you don’t have to drive around to find them.

Using data from petrolprices.com, these are the 11 cheapest places to fill up in and around Wigan as of Monday, April 1.

1. The cheapest filling stations in and around Wigan for petrol

. Photo: Google Street View

Petrol costs 139.2p at the Texaco filling station on Wigan Road, Leigh

2. The cheapest filling stations in and around Wigan for petrol

Petrol costs 139.2p at the Texaco filling station on Wigan Road, Leigh Photo: Google Street View

Petrol costs 139.9p at Texaco's Hindley Service Station, on Atherton Road, Hindley

3. The cheapest filling stations in and around Wigan for petrol

Petrol costs 139.9p at Texaco's Hindley Service Station, on Atherton Road, Hindley Photo: Google Street View

Petrol costs 139.9p at the Shell garage on Corner Lane, Hindley Green

4. The cheapest filling stations in and around Wigan for petrol

Petrol costs 139.9p at the Shell garage on Corner Lane, Hindley Green Photo: Google Street View

