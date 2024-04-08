Revealed: the 13 highest-rated vets in the Wigan area according to Google reviews

Pet owners are devoted to their animals and want to ensure they get the best care when they are ill, injured or simply need routine treatment.
By Sian Jones and Gaynor Clarke
Published 30th Apr 2023, 15:45 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2024, 16:26 BST

Fortunately, there are a number of established veterinary surgeries across Wigan where owners can take their pets when needed.

We have checked Google and found the highest-rated vets in Wigan.

Each of these centres was rated 4.5 or more out of five stars.

These are the highest rated vets in Wigan

Vets4Pets, on Woodhouse Lane, Wigan, was rated 4.6 out of 5 from 664 reviews

Vets4Pets, on Woodhouse Lane, Wigan, was rated 4.6 out of 5 from 664 reviews

The Lane Family Pet Centre, on Wigan Lane, Swinley, was rated 4.7 out of 5 from 190 reviews

The Lane Family Pet Centre, on Wigan Lane, Swinley, was rated 4.7 out of 5 from 190 reviews

Gilmore Veterinary Centre, on High Street, Standish, was rated 4.7 out of 5 from 264 reviews

Gilmore Veterinary Centre, on High Street, Standish, was rated 4.7 out of 5 from 264 reviews

