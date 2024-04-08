Fortunately, there are a number of established veterinary surgeries across Wigan where owners can take their pets when needed.
We have checked Google and found the highest-rated vets in Wigan.
Each of these centres was rated 4.5 or more out of five stars.
Vets4Pets, on Woodhouse Lane, Wigan, was rated 4.6 out of 5 from 664 reviews Photo: Google Street View
The Lane Family Pet Centre, on Wigan Lane, Swinley, was rated 4.7 out of 5 from 190 reviews Photo: Google Street View
Gilmore Veterinary Centre, on High Street, Standish, was rated 4.7 out of 5 from 264 reviews Photo: Google Street View
