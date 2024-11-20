This time round, there are employees of businesses on Gerard Street, Ashton; Ormskirk Road, Pemberton; Standish High Street and Mesnes Street in Wigan featured. The pictures were published in February and March 2012.
1. Down Your way in Ashton, Pemberton, Standish and Wigan in early 2012
. Photo: STAFF
2. Kate Hammond (left) and Debbie Halliwell from Wigan and Leigh Hospice Shop on Mesnes Street, Wigan
. Photo: Paul Simpson
3. Rose McGough (left) and Kerry Joynt from KC Cards on Mesnes Street, Wigan
. Photo: Paul Simpson
4. Leonie Szoztok at the Paul Daniels Magic Party Shop on Mesnes Street, Wigan
. Photo: Paul Simpson
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.