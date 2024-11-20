Rewind: Ashton, Pemberton, Standish and Wigan shops in 2012

By Charles Graham
Published 20th Nov 2024, 15:45 GMT
It’s time to reacquaint ourselves with more Wigan shop and salon staff from years past who featured in the Wigan Observer’s weekly Down Your Way picture profile.

This time round, there are employees of businesses on Gerard Street, Ashton; Ormskirk Road, Pemberton; Standish High Street and Mesnes Street in Wigan featured. The pictures were published in February and March 2012.

.

1. Down Your way in Ashton, Pemberton, Standish and Wigan in early 2012

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
.

2. Kate Hammond (left) and Debbie Halliwell from Wigan and Leigh Hospice Shop on Mesnes Street, Wigan

. Photo: Paul Simpson

Photo Sales
.

3. Rose McGough (left) and Kerry Joynt from KC Cards on Mesnes Street, Wigan

. Photo: Paul Simpson

Photo Sales
.

4. Leonie Szoztok at the Paul Daniels Magic Party Shop on Mesnes Street, Wigan

. Photo: Paul Simpson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:WiganStandishAshton
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice