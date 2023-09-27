REWIND: Dogs who made the Wigan news in the late 1990s to early noughties

They’re known as “man’s best friend” and dogs have figured large in Wigan news stories over the years.
Here’s a selection of pictures of canine companions who were photographed for the Wigan Observer and Wigan Evening Post, mainly from 1996 to 2003. Some were lost but then found, some needed a new home and some were just treasured pets.
1. Dinky the 2oz Yorkshire terrier was so small she fitted in a tea cup at her home in Golborne
. Photo: JOHN LEATHERBAROW
2. Neika the St Bernard dog with new owner John Hibbert and RSPCA officer Cath Hyde. Neika had been the victim of animal cruelty and the previous owner had been prosecuted
. Photo: Gary Brunskill
3. A happy reunion for Cody and owner Michael Neafcy after an appeal in the Wigan Evening Post. The pet had been stolen but after reading the article, the thief got a conscience and handed him back
. Photo: PAUL SIMPSON
4. Rescued puppies in the safe hands of Wigan's dog warden service
. Photo: GARY BRUNSKILL