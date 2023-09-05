News you can trust since 1853
REWIND: fun at three Wigan parks in the 1990s and noughties

We’re enjoying an Indian summer this week and the parks will be filling up again so we thought we’d roll back the clock to other years when youngsters were having fun in the sunshine.
By Charles Graham
Published 5th Sep 2023, 04:55 BST

These pictures were taken in the 1990s and early 2000s in three different locations: Alexandra Park in Newtown (mainly the 2009 Hope in the Park party), Walmsley Park at Ince and Ashfield Park in Standish.

.

1. Hope in the Park Party, Alexandra Park. Amy Martland, eight, from Norley, with Andrew Timmis and Spirit the Verraux's eagle owl, from Cheshire Falconry

. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

.

2. Hope In The Park, Alexandra Park, Newtown. Mollie Mason, three, from Orrell, goes for a hole in one on a stall

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

.

3. Jessica Paton as a ladybird at Hope In The Park, Alexandra Park

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

.

4. JJ The Clown in action at the Hope In The Park event at Alexandra Park

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

Related topics:WiganStandish