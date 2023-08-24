REWIND: images from Wigan Pier's once hugely popular The Way We Were museum

With little sign of progress in the re-birth of Wigan Pier’s canalside buildings, we thought we’d take you on another trip down Memory Lane to happier times there. From the mid-1980s through to the early years of the new millennium the Pier, and especially its Victorian museum The Way We Were with its cast of actors, was one of the biggest visitor attractions in the North West.