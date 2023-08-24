News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
The richest Lancashire businesspeople unveiled in North West Rich List
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show

REWIND: images from Wigan Pier's once hugely popular The Way We Were museum

With little sign of progress in the re-birth of Wigan Pier’s canalside buildings, we thought we’d take you on another trip down Memory Lane to happier times there. From the mid-1980s through to the early years of the new millennium the Pier, and especially its Victorian museum The Way We Were with its cast of actors, was one of the biggest visitor attractions in the North West.
By Charles Graham
Published 24th Aug 2023, 04:55 BST

Here we revisit that museum during a tourism golden era for the town.

.

1. The Victorian schoolroom was a star attraction for many at The Way We Were. Even the Duke of Edinburgh once found himself reprimanded by a stern teacher

. Photo: JOHN LEATHERBARROW

Photo Sales
.

2. A cast of actors helped to bring the Way We Were museum to life

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
.

3. Visitors to the newly opened museum

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

Photo Sales
.

4. Volunteer Gordon Medlicott hands over a sponge and some carbolic soap to visitors Jessica Massey and her mum Julie in Kellett's Chemist's in The Way We Were

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:North WestVictorian