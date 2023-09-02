REWIND: new-born Wigan babies 1997-2007

Publishing pictures of new-born babies and their delighted mums and dads has long been a local newspaper tradition. Here are some published in the Wigan Observer between 1997 and 2007. Some were taken at Billinge Hospital and the later ones at Wigan Infirmary. There are a couple of familiar faces among the parents. We have not included dates of birth for confidentiality reasons.