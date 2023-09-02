News you can trust since 1853
REWIND: new-born Wigan babies 1997-2007

Publishing pictures of new-born babies and their delighted mums and dads has long been a local newspaper tradition. Here are some published in the Wigan Observer between 1997 and 2007. Some were taken at Billinge Hospital and the later ones at Wigan Infirmary. There are a couple of familiar faces among the parents. We have not included dates of birth for confidentiality reasons.
By Charles Graham
Published 26th Aug 2023, 15:45 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2023, 19:06 BST

These tots will look a whole lot different now!

.

1. Nicola Pennington, from Highfield, with baby Adam

. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

Photo Sales
.

2. Wigan Warriors star Pat Richards and his wife Kim at home with their new baby son Aidan

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

Photo Sales
.

3. Jennifer and Neil Gregory, from Hindley, with daughter Emily Laura

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

Photo Sales
.

4. Patricia Johnson with baby Ruby Denise

. Photo: Gary Kelman

Photo Sales
Related topics:WiganBillinge HospitalWigan Infirmary