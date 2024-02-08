Rewind: people, landmarks and events from Orrell Road, Orrell, over the years

See how many faces and places you recognise.
1. Orrell Road, Orrell
2. Maria Gorrido and Lavinia Wilkinson at Hill's Florist
3. Evelyn Morris from Latham House Farm, Orrell, hangs on at the back of the milk float driven by her husband Harold up towards the Mount at Orrell. To the right is where the junction down to the motorway is now. The picture was taken in the winter of 1939/40 when ice on the churns was broken using a rolling pin so the milk could be poured out for the customers
4. Colin Barton, of Orrell Road,with two of his Keeshond Dutch Barge Dogs; Toby and Rebbecca while wearing the jumper knitted from their fur/wool
