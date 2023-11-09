REWIND: people, places and events in Worsley Hall (1960s to 2000s)

Memories should coming flooding back for current and former residents of Worsley Hall thanks to this gallery of pictures from the estate spanning the best part of half a century.
See how many of this community’s people and events you know or remember.
1. The Mayor of Wigan, Coun Geoff Roberts, joins in the tug of war at the Worsley Hall Tennants' and Residents' Association Jubilee party
. Photo: FRANK ORRELL
2. The opening of Worsley Hall Tennants' and Residents' Association office in 1988
. Photo: Gary Brunskill
3. Fans Mark Parr and Lee Ash, from Worsley Hall, before the Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors Challenge Cup Final of 2011
. Photo: Nick Fairhurst
4. Young people from Worsley Hall who were spending three days in Derwentwater
. Photo: John Leatherbarrow