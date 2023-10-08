News you can trust since 1853
REWIND: pictures from Greenslate Community Farm over the decades

It’s a place where families go to swap urban life for something more rural. Greenslate Farm at Billinge has been providing educational fun for decades.
By Charles Graham
Published 8th Oct 2023, 15:45 BST

Here’s a selection of pictures of visits, events and staff at work from over the last 30 years.

1. Yes, that really is Prof Chris Whitty, the Government's chief scientific adviser, with a goat. Back in 2019, before he was famous through daily Downing Street Covid briefings, the boffin was given a tour of Greenslate Farm before meeting professionals working on the Community in Charge of Alcohol Team

. Photo: MA

2. Six-year-old Andrew Marsden from St Wilfrid's Infants, Standish, makes friends with a two-day-old lamb during a trip to Greenslate Farm, which his school was visiting as part of an Animals in Winter topic

. Photo: Frank Orrell

3. From left: Pam Moore, Neil Hickson, Dave Logan and Christelle Wintersdorff at Greenslate Farm, Billinge, whihc was hosting an animal care training day to get more volunteers to help at the farm

. Photo: MA

4. Greenslate Farm volunteers and visitors with one of the very relaxed residents

. Photo: submit

