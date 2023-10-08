REWIND: pictures from Greenslate Community Farm over the decades

It’s a place where families go to swap urban life for something more rural. Greenslate Farm at Billinge has been providing educational fun for decades.
Here’s a selection of pictures of visits, events and staff at work from over the last 30 years.
1. Yes, that really is Prof Chris Whitty, the Government's chief scientific adviser, with a goat. Back in 2019, before he was famous through daily Downing Street Covid briefings, the boffin was given a tour of Greenslate Farm before meeting professionals working on the Community in Charge of Alcohol Team
. Photo: MA
2. Six-year-old Andrew Marsden from St Wilfrid's Infants, Standish, makes friends with a two-day-old lamb during a trip to Greenslate Farm, which his school was visiting as part of an Animals in Winter topic
. Photo: Frank Orrell
3. From left: Pam Moore, Neil Hickson, Dave Logan and Christelle Wintersdorff at Greenslate Farm, Billinge, whihc was hosting an animal care training day to get more volunteers to help at the farm
. Photo: MA
4. Greenslate Farm volunteers and visitors with one of the very relaxed residents
. Photo: submit