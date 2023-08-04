News you can trust since 1853
REWIND: snapshots of life in Wigan's Mesnes Park in the early 2000s

After a recent picture retrospective of Wigan’s Mesnes Park was warmly welcomed by readers, we thought we would take another dip into our library.
By Charles Graham
Published 4th Aug 2023, 04:55 BST

All these images were taken at the town’s jewel-in-the-crown venue between 2001 and 2004.

1. Sir Ian McKellen revisits the Mesnes Park statue of former MP Francis Sharp Powell that he first knew as a child when living across the road

. Photo: Geoff Shryhane

2. Children from Parsons Walk Pre-School Nursery enjoy their mini-games in Mesnes Park

. Photo: FRANK ORRELL

3. Mesnes Power Youth and Arts Festiva. Lead singer Andy Unsworth and his band Atomic Iron Dog make their home debut at Mesnes Park

. Photo: PAUL SIMPSON

4. Chloe and Jessica Rhoden helping to tidy up the pond area in Mesnes Park

. Photo: GARY KELMAN

