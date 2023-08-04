After a recent picture retrospective of Wigan’s Mesnes Park was warmly welcomed by readers, we thought we would take another dip into our library.
All these images were taken at the town’s jewel-in-the-crown venue between 2001 and 2004.
1. Sir Ian McKellen revisits the Mesnes Park statue of former MP Francis Sharp Powell that he first knew as a child when living across the road
. Photo: Geoff Shryhane
2. Children from Parsons Walk Pre-School Nursery enjoy their mini-games in Mesnes Park
. Photo: FRANK ORRELL
3. Mesnes Power Youth and Arts Festiva. Lead singer Andy Unsworth and his band Atomic Iron Dog make their home debut at Mesnes Park
. Photo: PAUL SIMPSON
4. Chloe and Jessica Rhoden helping to tidy up the pond area in Mesnes Park
. Photo: GARY KELMAN