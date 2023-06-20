REWIND: Wigan school-leavers proms in 2010

We are taking you back 13 years to 2010, when our photographers captured Wigan teenagers attending their end-of-school balls – including former pupils of The Byrchall, Rose Bridge and Shevington High Schools.
Pictured are LtR:Lauren Rylands, Kirsty Gaskell, Chloe Norburn, Leonie Dainty, Lucy Derbyshire, Vanessa Wright and Laura Carrington - Rose Bridge High School Leavers Ball 2010 at Park Hall, Charnock Richard Photo: Paul Greenwood
from left, Amy Barton, Luke Cunliffe, Adam Cunliffe, Hannah Killilea - Byrchall High School Leavers Ball at Haigh Hall 2010 Photo: Paul Greenwood
Pictured are LtR:Lewis Houghton, Michael Lawton, Joe Pym, Phil Vernon, Scott Moore - Byrchall High School Leavers Ball at Haigh Hall 2010 Photo: Paul Greenwood
from left, Natalie Leonard, Beth Rudd, Heather Shaw, Alex Roby, Aimee Hawkes - Byrchall High School Leavers Ball at Haigh Hall 2010 Photo: Paul Greenwood