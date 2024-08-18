..
Rewind: Wigan summer events in the 1970s

By Charles Graham
Published 18th Aug 2024, 12:30 BST
This little collection of archive pictures take us back to Wigan summer events five decades ago.

Featured are images from Wigan Infirmary garden parties in both 1972 and 1979 plus a European fair held at the Queen’s Hall on Market Street.

1. Young patients at the Wigan Infirmary garden party of 1972

. Photo: STAFF

2. Brisk business being done at the 1972 Wigan Infirmary garden party

. Photo: STAFF

3. A floral picture from the Queen's Hall European fair in 1979

. Photo: STAFF

4. A few Fernch stereotypes being wheeled out at the 1979 European fair, including berets, bikes and strings of onions

. Photo: STAFF

