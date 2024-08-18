Featured are images from Wigan Infirmary garden parties in both 1972 and 1979 plus a European fair held at the Queen’s Hall on Market Street.
1 / 3
Featured are images from Wigan Infirmary garden parties in both 1972 and 1979 plus a European fair held at the Queen’s Hall on Market Street.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.