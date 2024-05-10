REWIND: Wiganers out on the town (2002-2012)

Each weekend our photographers used to hit the pubs and clubs in King Street, Wigan, to take photographs for our Wigan Evening Post weekly picture feature, On the Town. Here’s a random selection from the years 2002 to 2012. See if you can spot yourself or any other familiar faces.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.