The former Verve frontman will perform on the first day of the four day Lancashire event, which takes place between May 12-14 in 2022

Ashcroft will perform in front of thousands of fans in the 54-acre grounds of Williamson Park in Lancaster.

Recently, the singer-songwriter released Acoustic Hymns Vol.1, which brought together a collection of re-worked tracks from his time in the Wigan Britpop band to his solo career.

Richard Ashcroft will headline Highest Point Festival

Tracks include legendary anthems such as The Drugs Don’t Work, Lucky Man and Sonnet.

Tickets for Highest Point Festival go on sale at 10am on November 25 via Skiddle, with the whole weekend costing £125 per person.

Meanwhile, access for Thursday night will be available for £42.50.

The full line up is still set to be announced, but a variety of acts are guaranteed to be on show, as well as regional street food and craft beer on site.

The park also has the great surroundings of Morecambe Bay and Lake District fells, as well as being home to Ashton Memorial.

In 2021 the festival welcomed 35,000 people to see the likes of James, Rick Astley and Rag ‘n’ Bone Man.

The economic impact resulted in an estimated £4.68million for the Lancashire region, as well as 280 jobs being created for local workers.