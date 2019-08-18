RL charity’s award bid gets VIP backing

Wigan Warriors’ captain has given his backing to a borough charity with an RL theme as it bids for glory.

Rugby Memories, which helps dementia sufferers and established by the Warriors Community Foundation, is shortlisted in the 25th Birthday National Lottery Awards.

And cherry and whites’ skipper Sean O’Loughlin gave it his personal endorsement as he led a tour of the DW Stadium for Rugby Memories staff and members.

The scheme is in the running for the best charity and community project prize.

Founded to help supporters with dementia and tackle isolation, it draws on reminiscence as a powerful form of therapy, allowing them to access long-hidden memories and giving families a glimpse of the loved one they knew before they became ill.

As well as tickets to matches and visits from former and current players, Rugby Memories has organised events including a casino night, visits to a stables, a vintage car show and indoor bowling.

Sean said: “It is a fantastic project deserving national honours.”