Road closures: three for Wigan drivers to navigate
And all of them are only expected to cause slight delays of 10 minutes or less.
M6 until 5am June 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 27 exit slip lane two closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.
M6 until 5am April 15, slight delays : M6 both directions, junctions 27 to 26 - lane closure for barriers - permanent on behalf of National Highways.
M58, from 9pm April 15 to 5am April 16, slight delays: M6 southbound, junction 26 at Orrell - lane closure for electrical works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads are not included in its schedule.
