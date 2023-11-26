Road Safety Week puts the brakes on driving myths to educate Wigan students

Pupils at Wigan and Leigh College who are beginning to get behind the wheel for the first time attended a speed exhibition course as part of Road Safety Week.

The session was delivered by Wigan’s Road Safety and Active Travel Team, who work in conjunction with Greater Manchester Police to promote awareness and safety on roads across the district.

Road Safety Week is a national campaign, run by the charity Brake, and is seeking to raise awareness with the public about the risks of dangerous driving.

Multiple events are taking place across Greater Manchester during the week – from dedicated policing operations to videos featuring discussions with those who have experienced life-changing collisions.

Students at Wigan and Leigh College received a talk on road safety

The event at the college saw rotating groups of students visiting the pop-up exhibition, where they were given a talk about road safety, shown a video on the consequences of speeding and dangerous driving, and given the chance to use ‘drink and drug goggles’, which simulate the effects of substances on vision and co-ordination.

Peter Bird, Neighbourhood Roads Policing Manager at GMP, said: “These exhibitions enable us to reach teenagers who are starting to drive for the first time, and to let them know about the risks that can come from improper behaviour while behind the wheel.

“We work closely with multiple partners in the community, to ensure that we can provide as much education as we can to young people in Wigan, and across Greater Manchester.”

Cabinet portfolio holder for planning, environmental services and transport at Wigan Council Coun Paul Prescott said: “Thank you to Greater Manchester Police and the College for this opportunity to work together to remind our students of the importance of staying safe behind the wheel.